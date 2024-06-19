SDO cracks down on rising vegetable prices

Jalpaiguri: The price of vegetables in the market have been increasing for the past month which is gradually building up anger among the common people. In response to this situation, Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty launched an operation to prevent excessive price increases of vegetables, including potatoes.



On Wednesday, SDO Tamojit Chakraborty visited the Dinbazar Market in the town along with officials from several departments, including district agriculture marketing and horticulture. They inquired about the prices of raw vegetables and warned sellers not to increase prices unnecessarily. Chakraborty spoke with buyers, retailers and wholesalers. During the campaign, many buyers expressed concern over the rising price of potatoes, which they said were being sold at Rs 30-35 per kg. Additionally, the prices of some other vegetables, including squash, are also on the rise. Squash is being sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg in the retail market.

The SDO said: “We specifically warned retail vegetable sellers about the price increases.

Additionally, I inquired about both the retail and wholesale prices. We also emphasised the importance of cleanliness in the market area. If the situation does not normalise in the future, we will conduct the campaign again.”