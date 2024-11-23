Scuffle between staff hampers services ar RG Kar Morgue

Kolkata: Services at the morgue of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were hampered on Friday after a few morgue staff members got involved in a brawl on Thursday night.

According to sources, on Thursday night a few morgue staff allegedly got involved in a scuffle over some issues.

It is alleged that several objects, including a computer, were vandalised.

Police from the Tala Police Station arrived and brought the situation under control.

A few morgue staff have been detained.

Over the incident, a complaint was submitted at the principal’s office.

Also, a complaint was lodged by the hospital authorities at the Tala Police Station as well.

Police have started an investigation to find out what led to the scuffle among the morgue staff members. However, unconfirmed sources informed that the scuffle broke out over some monetary issues between the morgue staff members.

Due to the incident, the regular services were hampered on Friday. Family members of several deceased people faced harassment. Till the last reports came in, the

services were still partially affected.