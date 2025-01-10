Scuffle between villagers and BSF over border fencing in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A scuffle between villagers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, along with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), has sparked tension in the Cooch Behar district. The incident occurred in the border area of Agar Pota Andaran Kharkharia, within the Bagh Dogra Phulka Dabri Gram Panchayat.

According to local sources and BSF officials, the Agar Pota Andaran Kharkharia area has been without fencing for over three-and-a-half kilometres. On Friday morning, villagers began installing fences in the vacant area of the India-Bangladesh border. The work was progressing smoothly until the Bangladesh Border Guard intervened, halting the villagers’ efforts when approximately one-and-a-half kilometers of wire had already been laid.

Upon being informed of the situation, BSF personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, leading to a heated exchange between the BSF and BGB, as well as the local villagers. Fortunately, the situation was defused and no further confrontation ensued.

Reports indicate that discussions are ongoing, with plans for a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB to address the issue.

Local residents, Anup Roy and Dhisuram Roy, expressed their concerns, stating: “The border is open in the Agar Pota Andaran Kharkharia area and there is no wire fencing.

This has allowed illegal smuggling to take place and the agricultural land of Indian villagers is often damaged by animals from Bangladesh. When the villagers began installing the fencing, the Bangladesh Border Guard suddenly stopped us.

It was only after informing the BSF that they intervened. Despite speaking with BSF officers, the Bangladesh Border Guard refused to cooperate, resulting in a verbal altercation. We have successfully laid one-and-a-half kilometers of fencing and intend to continue the work as per the regulations on our land.” As of now, the BSF has declined to comment on the incident.