Scuffle between ABVP supporters & cops in Cooch Behar

BY Team MP17 April 2025 11:38 PM IST

COOCH BEHAR: Tension erupted in the Sagardighi area as ABVP supporters scuffle with police during a protest against SSC corruption.

The protesters, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, marched from Jenkins High School towards the District Magistrate’s office. They were stopped near Sagardighi by police from Kotwali station, leading to a scuffle. Several ABVP supporters were detained.

