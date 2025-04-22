Scuffle between 2 families in North Dinajpur: 4 arrested

Raiganj/ Darjeeling: Four persons have been arrested over a scuffle between two families in Basudevpur village under the Raiganj Police Station, North Dinajpur. However, there were attempts by some to give a communal colour and flare up the incident. Police have sent out strong messages that any such attempts will be dealt with stringently, further urging residents not to give ear to rumours. Four persons from both the families have been arrested.

“A dispute broke out between two families in Basudevpur village on Monday over excavation of government land meant for road construction. Heated exchange of words soon turned into a scuffle with members of both the families, belonging to two different communities, sustaining minor injuries. The police intervened immediately, diffusing the situation. Two persons each from both the families have been arrested. Police pickets have been set up and a close watch is being kept,” stated Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District.

“Members of one of the families had dug up the land through which a ‘kutcha’ (unmetalled) road runs. Members of the other family told them not to as the road would collapse in case of rains. This led to heated exchange of words and then a scuffle. There was no other issue,” stated a local resident. There were attempts by certain quarters to spread misleading propaganda about the dispute to incite communal unrest. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities. Raiganj Police urges everyone not to pay attention to any kind of communal incitement and rumours,” added the Superintendent of Police.

With the incident coming on the heels of the Murshidabad unrest, flared to a great extent by rumour mongers, the police and district administration are not taking any chances. Any attempts to fuel a rerun will be dealt with firmly, stated police officials.