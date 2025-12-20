SCS calls indefinite halt on Tiger Hill taxis, cites safety and facility concerns

Darjeeling: Tiger Hill, one of Darjeeling’s most iconic tourist destinations, wore a near-deserted look on Friday as hill taxis stayed away following an indefinite ban called by the Sanyukta Chalak Sangathan (SCS), a united forum of drivers’ unions and syndicates. The agitation has significantly disrupted tourist movement to the world-famous sunrise viewpoint at the height of the Christmas–New Year season.

Located at an altitude of 8,482 feet and around 11 km from Darjeeling town, Tiger Hill usually attracts between 5,000 and 6,000 visitors daily during the tourist season. However, with the ban in place on Thursday, barely around 150 tourists managed to reach the spot, highlighting the impact of the drivers’ protest.

The SCS has urged the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to convene the Traffic Advisory Committee to address hill taxi operators’ issues, including the withdrawal of the police-enforced Tiger Hill token system. The drivers have also demanded that only local vehicles be permitted to ferry tourists to major sightseeing destinations..

“As there are no facilities for tourists in Tiger Hill including good roads, toilets or a viewing gallery, we will not pay the Rs 20 per passenger charge levied by the GTA,” declared Passang Sherpa, convenor of the SCS. He said that after repeated appeals failed to evoke any response, the association was compelled to impose an indefinite ban on plying vehicles to Tiger Hill. Explaining the extent of compliance, SCS leaders said most drivers had supported the call. “We had appealed to all the drivers. There were around 10 to 15 vehicles that had gone up. Though we were there, keeping watch in the morning, we did not stop them,” an SCS leader said. Warning of escalation, he added: “If the GTA continues this lackadaisical attitude and does not call for a meeting by Tuesday, the SCS will launch an agitation.

This will include gheraoes and a relay hunger strike from Wednesday. If that also does not yield any positive results we will come out on the streets.”

Drivers have also raised safety concerns, claiming that an incomplete pavilion at Tiger Hill, under construction for years, poses a serious hazard and could collapse at any time.

Pradeep Lama, secretary of the Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents (DATA), urged reforms, saying the police coupon system for Tiger Hill should be done away with to give all tourists a chance. Currently, around 500 vehicle coupons are issued daily, which must be collected a day in advance by 5 pm. Tourists, including Tanmoy Ghosal from Kolkata, expressed disappointment. Road repairs have also closed Rock Garden and

Gangamaya Park.