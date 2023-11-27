Scrub typhus cases spark concern in Jalpaiguri dist

Jalpaiguri: In Jalpaiguri district, alongside the ongoing dengue outbreak, there is now an emerging threat of scrub typhus, with an 8-year-old girl becoming the latest victim.



The total number of scrub typhus cases in Jalpaiguri district has risen to 130 this year.

Last week, in Ward 24 of Jalpaiguri Municipality, a young man contracted scrub typhus, a disease caused by the ‘Trombiculidae Mites.’ The recent case of a young girl in Sukanta Nagar Village near Jalpaiguri Town has raised concerns in the Health department.

Immediate disinfection of the area has been initiated and necessary treatment is underway to aid the girl’s recovery, according to Health

department officials.

The girl’s mother, Jamuna Roy, said: “My daughter has had fever for several days. When we took her to the hospital, the doctor, in addition to treating the fever, prescribed tests for dengue, malaria and scrub typhus. While the dengue and malaria reports came back negative, the scrub typhus test was positive.”

Tridev Das, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health-I in Jalpaiguri, explained: “Scrub typhus is transmitted through the bite of ‘Trombiculidae Mites’. These insects acquire disease germs from the bodies of rodents, such as rats and musk-rats, and transmit them to humans. Therefore, measures should be taken to prevent the presence of

rats in households.

These insects are commonly found in wetlands and tea garden areas and become more active during the monsoon season. The bites of these insects are not visible to the naked eye.”

Dr Asim Halder, the acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for Jalpaiguri, stated: “Fever, body rash, fever convulsions with shivering, and severe pain in the arms and legs are considered indicative of scrub typhus. Additionally, awareness programmes will be conducted to educate the public about such diseases.”