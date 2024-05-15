Scripting Sandeshkhali incident: BJP’s LS candidate Rekha Patra moves HC, seeks protection from coercive action

Kolkata: BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat Rekha Patra on Wednesday approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive action by the state police.



On the same day, BJP leader Piyali Das approached the High Court against the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court’s order refusing

her bail.

The lawyer representing Patra reportedly stated that several false cases have been filed against her by the police. Patra also sought for security and protection from the Calcutta High Court.

The case will be heard by Justice Jay Sengupta on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Das surrendered in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on May 14. There were allegations against her of getting women in Sandeshkhali to sign on white papers.

The court rejected the bail plea and sent her to seven days judicial custody.

When questioned by the media, Das said that the allegations against her are false and that there is no evidence to support those allegations.

The ruling Trinamool Congress recently shared a video of an alleged sting operation featuring BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal.

In the purported video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by

news agency, a man resembling Koyal was seen claiming that allegations of sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali

were “staged”.

Koyal had approached the High Court seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI into an alleged sting video. He claimed in his

petition that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him.