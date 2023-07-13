Screening of ‘Gay India Matrimony’ postponed due to tech glitch, says college authority

Kolkata: The film ‘Gay India Matrimony’, which was going to be shown at the Scottish Church College on Tuesday but was later cancelled and had stirred a controversy on social media, was postponed due to technical reasons, the authorities claimed.



The screening was going to be held as part of ‘pride beyond pride month’. It has been reported that the authorities have stated that the screening was not cancelled but was postponed due to a technical glitch. The film was directed by Debalina Majumder. A post-screening discussion with Majumder, Minakshi Sanyal and MX Koyel Ghosh was also going to be held. It has still not been decided as to when the film will be shown. Alumnus of the college came up on social media to criticise the cancellation.

“This is not expected from the Scottish Church. There has not been any regressive atmosphere in the college so long. Being an alumnus of this college I strongly condemn this act of college authority. This goes against the glorious culture of Scottish Church college,” wrote a former student on social media. According to the poster for the screening being circulated on social media, it was being conducted by the psychology department and women and gender development cell in collaboration with history, philosophy and political science departments.