Scrap godown, house gutted; none hurt

Siliguri: Two separate fire incidents occurred in Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant damage.

Fire broke out in a scrap godown located at Bhuttabari in Bagdogra, near Bagdogra Airport. As per the locals, the massive blaze erupted when fire spread from garbage that had been set ablaze next to the godown. Due to dry conditions, the fire quickly spread to the godown, where plastic materials, chemicals and various other items were stored. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing almost all the stored materials. Three fire engines from Bagdogra Air Force Fire Station, Naxalbari and Matigara rushed to the scene. All the workers were safely rescued.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a house located in Santoshinagar. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene and quickly brought the flames under control.

A single room in the house was completely gutted in the blaze. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit.