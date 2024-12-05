Scottish Church suspends teacher over ‘obscene messages’ to student

Kolkata: A teacher at Scottish Church College (SCC) has been suspended indefinitely following allegations of sending obscene messages with sexual innuendos to a female student.

The suspension came after the victim filed a written complaint to the college authorities on Thursday.

According to the student, the incidents began in mid-July when the physical education teacher, who is a State Aided College Teacher (SACT), began messaging her, initially asking for photos. The situation allegedly escalated, with the teacher sending explicit messages containing inappropriate references. The matter was brought to the attention of the college principal and vice-principal at the time, but students claimed that no immediate action was taken. Recently, screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between the teacher and the student went viral. These screenshots showed the teacher sending numerous objectionable messages to the student.

Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of these screenshots.

Subsequently, on Thursday, a group of students began protesting, demanding justice. The victim also submitted a written complaint to the principal, Madhumanjari Mandal.

In response to the complaint, the college issued a notice signed by the principal Mandal on Thursday confirming the teacher’s suspension. The statement read, “With regard to the complaint received from a student of the college against a faculty member, the authority suspends the concerned teacher from service with immediate effect until the Governing Body takes further action.” The victim, speaking out about her ordeal, said, “A physical education teacher of the college started messaging me in mid-July, asking for my pictures. Despite my refusal, he continued to send inappropriate messages over the se last months.

He would delete the messages instantly after I had seen them. I want him to be punished.” Students protesting at the college have claimed that this is not the first such incident involving the teacher. They allege that he had previously targeted other female students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with similar objectionable lewd messages.