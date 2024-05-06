Scottish Church College to hold UG admission sans centralised portal

Kolkata: Being a Christian minority college, Scottish Church College, Kolkata will conduct admission in undergraduate (UG) courses on its own and not through the centralised portal of the Higher Education (HE) department.



Minority colleges are exempted from the purview of conducting admission through centralised portal even though it is affiliated to Calcutta University.

“We have advertised this matter through various mediums so that students are well informed in advance with the admission process which is due to start immediately after the announcement of higher secondary results by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Students shouldn’t be surprised to not find the college in the centralised portal,” said Madhumanjari Mandal, principal of Scottish Church College.

The HE department held a virtual meeting in March with its affiliating colleges on the centralised admission process but the Scottish Church College, whose administration is guided entirely by the governing body of the college, was not called at the meeting. The department is all set to introduce a centralised online admission system at the undergraduate level from the 2024-25 academic year.

Till last year, a candidate applying for an UG course was required to log into the websites or portals of various colleges.

In the new system, an aspirant can apply to multiple colleges by logging into a single portal.

Scottish Church College teaches 22 subjects associated with B.Com, BBA, B.Ed, Humanities and Science at the UG level. It also offers PG (post graduate) in Botany and Chemistry. The college has sought permission from CU for increasing its seats in B.Com from 69 to 100 and hopes to get the approval soon.