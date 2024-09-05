Scores of people hit streets, demand justice for deceased RG Kar doctor

Kolkata: Demanding justice for the murdered woman doctor at the R G Kar Hospital last month, hundreds of people from various walks of life gathered across the city on Wednesday night to press for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the guilty.



Earlier, a day after a 14-kilometre-long human chain was formed along the EM Bypass, lawyers from the Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court formed another human chain on Wednesday afternoon in support of the same cause.

Moreover, on Wednesday night between 9 pm and 10 pm, the city almost plunged into darkness as the citizens were found to be showing solidarity with the junior doctors who had urged to switch off the lights in every household as a mark of protest. Along with this, a large number of citizens were seen gathering across the city to participate in the movement ‘Reclaim the Night’.

The protestors were seen holding candles and using flashlights on their mobile phones as a mark of solidarity.

On Wednesday afternoon, lawyers of Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court formed a human chain as a mark of protest demanding justice for the PGT doctor of RG Kar Hospital. The lawyer who had represented the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was reportedly seen taking part in the protest at the High Court.

The lights in Raj Bhavan and Victoria Memorial were also reportedly switched off at the time of the protest.