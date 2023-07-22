Scores of people brave showers to attend Martyrs’ Day event

Kolkata: Braving the sudden downpour, thousands of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters with party flags moved towards Esplanade from different pockets of the city and districts across the state on Friday to commemorate Martyrs’ Day.



Workers and supporters of the party from districts, including Nadia, Bankura, Burdwan, Hooghly and Howrah, among others had started reaching the Esplanade area as early as 5:30 am on Friday to attend the rally and listen to party leader Mamata Banerjee. The crowd in the area started swelling around 10 am with more people joining in from different wards in the city.

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shahid Diwas, has been celebrated regularly ever since TMC came to power in 2011, after 34 years of Left Front rule. It is an annual mass rally organised by the party to commemorate the death of 13 political activists who were shot by the police in the city in 1993.

The entrance to New Market was flooded with people waiting to watch the party’s top leaders speak from the stage at Dharmatala on LED screens, which like last year were placed at different points between Park Street and Esplanade. These spaces were observed by the Kolkata Police officials. Besides, around 300 volunteers had been scattered in the area to avoid any unpleasant occurrences during the event.

Giving respite from the warm weather, heavy rainfall hit different parts of Kolkata, including Esplanade. However, fighting against all odds, the supporters and workers remained undeterred as they flocked in groups to cheer their party leaders and rejoice the victory of TMC in different Panchayat seats across the state.

The workers came in flocks wearing t-shirts with CM’s face printed on both sides, carrying the party flags and some even took the effort to put on fancy headgears with TMC’s symbol perched on top.

Arrangements including medical camps, water stations, food distribution and ambulances were kept ready to ensure people do not face any difficulties.

The Progressive Doctors’ Association had set up a unit at the pavement which had two beds, oxygen supply and saline. Moreover, volunteers present at the Esplanade Metro station helped the workers with directions while removing squatters for a free flow of people within the station.

After attending the rally, many people who had come from districts flocked to visit popular spots around the city including Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial, Zoological Garden in Alipore, Maidan and Princep Ghat among other places.