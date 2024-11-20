Scooter used by criminals who attempted councillor’s murder seized

Kolkata: The scooter used by the criminals who attempted murder of councillor Sushanta Ghosh was seized from the Bondel Gate area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have also suspected that no person named Iqbal actually exists whose name was told by one of the accused identified as Afroz Khan alias Gulzar. According to sources, during the probe, cops came to know that a former inmate of Beur Jail in Bihar had played a vital role as a middleman between Gulzar and the notorious Bihar-based gang known as Pappu gang. So far, four persons, including a taxi driver, were arrested who played a vital role in helping the shooters escape. While checking the CCTV footage, police found that the scooter rider was walking towards Ballygunge Railway Station after abandoning the scooter.

These apart, police came to know that the unknown man who played the role of a middleman had come to the city about a month before the attack and made a recce. It was also learnt that Gulzar had given the shooters new SIM cards so that their original phones cannot be tracked. Also, they used to communicate in code languages and fake names.

Police are yet to identify and trace the middleman who had played a major role in the attempted attack.