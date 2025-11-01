MillenniumPost
BY Team MP1 Nov 2025 12:50 AM IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Semester III (Part I) exams, recording a historic 93.72 per cent pass rate — the highest since 2011.

Students of Ramakrishna Mission institutions dominated, bagging most of the top ten ranks among 69 position-holders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated students, teachers, and parents, hailing the semester-based system as “a first in the country.” Of the 6.6 lakh enrolled candidates, 6.45 lakh appeared for the exams held from September 8 to 22.

Science stream students swept the merit list, with 68 of 69 rankers from science. RKM Vidyapith, Purulia, and RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, together produced 55 rank-holders. Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana (RKM Purulia) jointly topped with 98.97%.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the computerised evaluation ensured accuracy, and final HS scores — after Semester IV in February — will be based on the best five of six subjects.

