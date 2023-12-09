‘Science and tech in disaster mgmt to be this year’s focal theme’

Kolkata: Considering the crucial role of science and technology in disaster management, the state department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology has decided to have ‘Science and Technology in Disaster Management’ as the focal theme in this year’s Science Congress.



The six rounds of the Regional Science and Technology Congress (RSTC) will be organised in six different regions, including Kolkata with the 31st West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress taking place on February 28 and 29, 2024 at the Science City auditorium. February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day.

The Regional Congress’ will kick off at Sidho Kanho Birsa University in Purulia comprising districts of Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Purulia on December 12 and 13.

The second Congress will take place at Calcutta University on December 21 and 22. The next four rounds will be held in January next year at University of Kalyani, Durgapur Government College, Ananda Chandra College in Jalpaiguri and Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology at Berhampore, Murshidabad.

“In recent years, unplanned development, deforestation, ecological disorders and climate change in conjunction with rapid population growth have put immense pressure on the natural ecosystem and increased the severity of natural disasters.

Scientific research can focus on the identification of interventions that help in mitigating the impact of natural disasters as well as in identifying potential hazards, reducing the risk of occurrence, early prediction, communication and suggesting adaptive measures. So in this year’s Congress, there will be deliberations on the strategies for coping with natural disasters besides the presentation of scientific papers by the researchers both at the regional and the state level,” a senior official of the department said.

The varied disciplines on which scientific research papers have been invited are Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Statistics and Mathematical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Engineering and Technology Sciences, Medical Sciences, Environmental Sciences and Agricultural Sciences.

A panel of experts will select the best papers for each subject area and sub-topics.