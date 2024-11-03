Schools told to submit list of pupils who received funds under state’s ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme

Kolkata: The District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) have issued a directive requiring all state schools to submit lists of students who received financial assistance under the 'Taruner Swapna' scheme. This initiative provides students in Classes XI and XII with Rs 10,000 each for purchasing smartphones, tablets or PCs. Schools are mandated to submit these lists by November 5, with the warning that failure to comply could lead to actions against the headmasters. Sources reported that several schools have yet to provide the required lists to the DIs.

An official from the School Education Department stated: “The submitted list must include the total number of students in Classes XI and XII, the number of recipients of the funds, and any discrepancies in fund allocation recorded on the Banglar Shiksha Portal.” A District School Inspector noted that schools are set to reopen after the Puja holidays on November 5, and this task should be completed by then. Schools that fail to submit the list risk having their headmasters summoned post-holidays. However, some headmasters have expressed their concerns regarding the accountability placed solely on them. They argue that each school has designated teachers trained specifically for this task, including preparing the lists and registering students on the portal. They believe it is unfair to hold only the headmasters responsible. Additionally, there have been reports of cyber fraud, where funds intended for students were sent to other accounts. The State School Education Department is actively addressing these incidents. Officials have advised that affected schools must file a First Information Report (FIR) or General Diary (GD) at their local police station, with the headmaster required to send a copy of the report to the DI as soon as possible.