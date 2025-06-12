Schools told to halt midday sports amid heatwave

Kolkata: Amid the possibility of heatwave-like conditions, the state school Education department has instructed all schools to avoid holding physical activities and sports around noon to prevent heat-related health risks for students.

The directive, issued by the commissioner of School Education on Wednesday, was sent to all primary and secondary district inspectors of schools (DIs), following a monsoon preparedness review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on May 16. “Heatwave-like conditions may prevail and schools and educational institutions are to avoid physical exercise or sports around noon,” the directive stated, emphasising the need to protect students from possible heat exhaustion during peak afternoon hours.

In addition, the directive called for school premises to be kept ready to serve as flood shelters, if required. DIs have been asked to instruct school authorities under their jurisdiction to ensure that school buildings are made available to the district administration, for use as flood shelters during any natural calamity.