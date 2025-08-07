Schools told to explore ‘BaLA’ to mark I-Day

Kolkata: The state School Education department has directed all state-run schools to explore Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) activities on August 13 and 14 to mark this year’s Independence Day.

According to a directive issued by the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), district education officers (DEOs) have been asked to implement the initiative in all upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as primary schools with enrolment above 100. The activities are to involve students, teachers and

local communities.

BaLA is a creative pedagogical approach that transforms school infrastructure, such as walls, staircases, corridors and classrooms, into learning resources. It encourages experiential learning by integrating educational concepts.