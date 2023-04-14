Schools to hold extra classes after summer vacations: Edu dept

Kolkata: The Bengal government has already preponed the summer vacation in schools in the wake of intense heat wave conditions. The Education department is, however, concerned about the preparation of students. Hence, it has directed schools to arrange extra classes after they reopen to compensate for the loss that might take place due to prolonged vacations.



The decision was taken following the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has expressed concern over the health of students. The state government has, on earlier occasions, preponed summer vacations due to excessive heat.

The state School Education department on Thursday notified that the summer holidays in the state schools are being pre-scheduled with effect from May 2 and at the same time directed the school authorities to make suitable arrangements for conducting extra classes once the school reopens.

The department has given directives to ensure that students do not face any difficulty due to the loss of working days and school authorities have therefore been directed to take extra classes after reopening. The teaching and non-teaching staff have also been asked to remain on leave during the period till school reopens. However, they will have to attend school if the headmaster of their respective schools feels the need.

According to the latest order, schools will remain closed from May 2 until further notification from the state government in this regard. The schools affiliated with the ICSE and CBSE Boards have also been asked to consider the decision taken by the state government on this issue of declaring early summer holidays. Earlier, the summer holidays were slated to start in the fourth week of May.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said heatwave conditions will persist in Bengal. Many South Bengal districts particularly in the western parts will experience hot and dry weather with the temperature reaching 44 in the next couple days. Several districts in South Bengal like Hooghly, East Midnapore and Malda have advanced the timing for primary schools. The schools will be held in the morning instead of the usual afternoon schedule. Pre-scheduling of summer holidays will not be effective in the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong where the weather is comfortable.