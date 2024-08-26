Schools suspend classes, postpone exams anticipating disruptions

Kolkata: Several private schools of Kolkata have suspended classes or shifted to online mode on Tuesday, anticipating disruptions due to the Nabanna March. Some schools have postponed scheduled examinations for that day.



At Shri Shikshayatan School, mid-term exams for classes III to XII are ongoing. Principal Sangeeta Tandon stated, the exams scheduled for Tuesday will conclude by 12 pm, after which classes for pre-primary to class II will be shifted to online mode.

DPS Ruby Park has decided to reschedule exams for classes V-XII and suspend classes on Tuesday. Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri said: “Exams scheduled for August 27 will be rescheduled and classes will be suspended. Students having doubts for exams or any other requirements can come to school.” Taratala’s Ruby Park Public School has rescheduled the exams and suspended classes for the day.

Similarly, Birla High School has also postponed exams and suspended classes. Several other schools, including Sushila Birla Girls School, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, South Point High School and The Assembly of God Church School had made changes in the exam schedule.

Without instructions from the state School Education department, the government-run schools can’t take decisions to deviate from normal operations. However, some schools are mentally prepared for potential disruptions due to the Nabanna March.

“We are mentally prepared for any disruptions. If necessary, we will contact parents to pick up their children. If any parents are unable to come, our teachers and staff will ensure the students get home safely,” said Supriyo Dhar, Headmaster of The Park Institution in Shyambazar.