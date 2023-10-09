Schools reopen in flash flood-ravaged areas of GTA

Darjeeling: As life goes on in the flash flood-ravaged Hills of Bengal, people are slowly trying to come to terms with the loss.



“Though it is difficult, life has to continue. We have to ensure that the education of students is not hampered. All necessary steps will be taken to ensure that their schooling is not discontinued. We have made this a priority,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The schools in the affected stretch reopened on Monday following an inspection on Sunday. The GTA has made all necessary arrangements for books, stationary, uniform and transportation and even lunch. There are around 200 affected students who are being aided by the GTA to tide over this crisis.

“We sent children to school in vehicles. Most of these students study in schools in Kalimpong town. Children have become the victims of this disaster. Not only have they lost their houses and belongings, their education is in jeopardy too. We arranged for vehicles, including buses to drop them to school from the shelter camps. Along with whatever is necessary like stationary, textbooks, uniform, we will also provide the ones going to private schools with lunch. It will make them feel better in this hour of crisis,” added Thapa. The schools had closed down since the devastation on October 4. The students have thanked Thapa for the initiative taken by the GTA, especially the vehicle service to reach schools with no transport available at hand. A GTA team visited various schools in the flood-ravaged area from Teesta Bazar to Rongpu, bordering Sikkim. There are four primary schools under the GTA in this area — Teesta Junior Basic School, Melli Primary School, Tarkhola Forest Village Primary School and Dewan Primary School with around 150 students attending these schools.

The GTA team comprised Rajesh Chauhan, deputy chairman and Sabhasad, in-charge of Primary Education, M Modak, executive director, Education, DI of schools (Primary) and District School Board, Kalimpong.

“The school buildings are in a condition to function. We have inspected the buildings. The children in shelter homes have lost everything to the floods. We have provided them with books, stationary and school bags. Tailors have been sent to the schools to take measurements for school uniforms. We have asked the school authorities to engage the students in extracurricular activities like singing and dancing so that they get some relief from the stress of having lost everything,” stated Rajesh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, Anit Thapa has made an appeal to the public to observe the forthcoming Durga Puja, especially Fulpati (on the 7th day of the Puja, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of flowers and leaves). “We will just observe keeping to the bare minimum and not take out huge processions, like past years in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who have lost everything. In this hour of grief we stand with them,” added Thapa. The GTA chief is at present camping in the flood-torn area overseeing relief work.