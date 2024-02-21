‘Schools must apply through portal for WBBSE grant’

Kolkata: The schools under West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will have to apply for the grant allocated for facilitating the Madhyamik Examination 2024 examinees through a portal.



The portal will be soon launched by the Board. It is currently being tested by the authorities. Along with the portal, the Board will also notify the user guidelines to the schools for application.

The portal will be launched with an aim to simplify the application process and facilitate efficient delivery of the proposed grant to the schools, as per successfully appeared regular examinees from their respective schools.

The portal will remain active for 45 days, since inception, for the purpose. The recognised high schools under WBBSE about the procedure for applying and receiving the grant–Rs 10 per successfully appeared regular examinees–will be allocated for facilitating the examinees of Madhyamik Examination 2024.

“Cooperation in adhering to the guidelines and completing the application process, furnishing all the required data, in a timely manner from the end of the school will be highly appreciated,” it was stated. Disbursement of the grant will be made after the publication of the results of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024, to all the schools who register, upload, and submit relevant data in the mentioned portal.