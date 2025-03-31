Schools instructed to implement safety measures against stray dogs

Kolkata: The Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) has directed schools to introduce safety measures to protect children from stray dog incidents.

The directive was issued to district education officers in all educational districts following a letter from the department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education (MoE). The communication referred to recommendations from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding children’s safety.

The MoE’s directive also underscores the role of municipal bodies under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which mandate that municipal authorities take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children in their immediate surroundings.

As part of this initiative, PBSSM has suggested measures to help schools create a safer environment. These include raising awareness among students about safe behavior around stray dogs. Schools have been advised to use morning assemblies to educate children on avoiding stray dogs, particularly groups of dogs. Students should refrain from throwing objects at dogs, hitting them, shouting at them, running away, or making sudden movements. If a dog is nearby, children should remain calm, avoid direct eye contact, and seek help from locals if the dog exhibits signs of aggression. Teachers have been instructed to stay vigilant during midday meals to prevent stray dogs from entering school premises. Schools are also required to maintain clean surroundings to deter animals and take extra precautions during the canine breeding season when dogs tend to be more aggressive.

However, teachers have expressed concerns about inadequate infrastructure. Animesh Halder, South 24-Parganas district secretary of the Secondary Teachers and Employees Association, pointed out that many schools, particularly primary institutions, lack boundary walls, making it easy for stray animals to enter. “Even in schools with boundary walls, there are no government-appointed gatekeepers. Some schools arrange for local security, but we need proper boundary walls and caretakers to ensure safety,” he said.