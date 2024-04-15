Schools in state to be ranked as per performance in mid-day meal prog

Kolkata: The School Education department is going to conduct PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal Programme) assessment for each school, Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSKs) and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra (MSKs) across the state.



Under the special campaign programme, schools will be ranked as per performance of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme. This campaign will be conducted to sensitise the ground level officers and staff of MDM programme as well as assessment of the programme on different parameters.

The campaign will include an official visiting the school as per calendar and review the programme with the Head of the Institutions (HoI) of the concerned school as per an assessment format set by the School Education department. Sub-Inspectors of schools will check the assessment format and verify it for each school. The same will be done by Samiti Ed officers for the SSKs and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra MSKs. The schools will be assessed on various parameters, including quality of rice supplied, storage condition of food items, food grain register, food tasting register, availability of weighing machines, cleanliness of dining hall, kitchen and utensils. The assessment format also included a question on whether the average number of students consuming a mid-day meal during the last seven days was 85 per cent of enrolled students and the reasons behind the same.

In February, the Central government had praised the mid-day meal programme in Bengal, calling it a “model,” during a secretary-level meeting between the state government and the Centre. The senior bureaucrats had expressed satisfaction over the state’s implementation of the mid-day meal scheme and also the way funds are utilised.

The state had taken stringent measures to maintain proper hygiene of the food being served to children under the mid-day meal scheme.

Vitamins and iron tablets were also provided to children along with regular health-check ups at schools. The surveillance was strengthened to ensure better quality midday meals in schools and Anganwadi centres.