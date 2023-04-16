Schools, colleges to remain closed this week amid ‘severe heatwave’: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from Monday till Saturday because of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the state.



“All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, will remain temporarily closed from Monday till Saturday because of the severe heatwave conditions. I will also request the schools affiliated to the other central boards like CBSE and ICSE to declare holidays in the next six days as chances of children getting affected by heat stroke cannot be ruled out in the sweltering heat, “ Banerjee said.

The teaching and non teaching staff of the educational institutions will also remain on leave during this period, said the Chief Minister. Saturday is already a declared holiday, on account of Eid-Ul- Fitr.

“If there is any problem in connection with covering the syllabus, extra classes can be arranged by the schools at a later stage to compensate for the loss,” she added.

Banerjee further said that she has a knack of mixing with the students and during such an interaction, students have complained of suffering from headaches while schooling.

“If someone suffers from a headache amidst this immense heat, then chances of heat stroke cannot be ruled out. So, considering their safety, we are declaring a week’s holiday,” she maintained.

Banerjee made it clear that the preponement of the summer holidays from May 2, in connection with the sweltering heat will also be in effect.

Soon after the Chief Minister’s announcement, the Education department issued an official notification giving effect to her announcement. The hilly areas of Kalimpong and Darjeeling will, however, not come under the ambit of the closure.

Banerjee has also requested the common people to avoid venturing out, particularly from noon to 4 pm. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and 4-5 notches above the season’s normal, or if the maximum temperature is simply above 45 degrees Celsius.

The Alipore weather office on Sunday forecasted that the prevailing heat wave conditions will continue till April 19.

Temperature may rise to the extent of 1 to 2 degrees in different parts of the state in the next one or two days.

The alert regarding heatwave conditions will be prevalent till April 19.

Most places in the state on Sunday recorded temperatures above 40 degrees that includes Bankura (41.9), Asansol (41.7), Purulia (40.3), Santiniketan (40.9), Dum Dum (41.2), Burdwan 40.8, Berhampur (40.4), Midnapore (40.0). The temperature at Alipore in Kolkata was 39.8 degree Celsius.

A dust storm popularly known as Meso Tornado that takes place amidst extreme heat was witnessed for a minute on Sunday morning near the City Centre bus stand in Haldia. The video of the dust storm went viral on social media, however, Millennium Post could not verify the authenticity of the video.