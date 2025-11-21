Schoolgirl missing for past 5 days

Malda: A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been missing for the past five days, creating widespread tension and fear in the Old Malda Municipality area. Despite filing a complaint at Malda Police Station, the family alleges that no significant progress has been made in tracing the girl.

The missing girl, Purabi Sarkar, a resident of Rashiladaha Colony in Ward 17, lived with her mother Namita Sarkar, her elder brother and sister. Her father, Bishu Sarkar, passed away several years ago. The family says their world has collapsed since Purabi vanished on November 17.

According to family members, a minor quarrel between Purabi and her sister earlier that day triggered the unfortunate chain of events. The argument was over going out to fill the ritual pot for Kartik Puja. “She insisted on going out, but her brother told her not to. She did not listen and went anyway,” said a neighbour familiar with the incident.

Upon returning home, Purabi was reportedly made to stand outside the house near the gate for some time. “When we went to check on her, she was gone. We searched everywhere, but she had disappeared,” her mother, Namita Sarkar, said in tears.

Failing to find her, the family filed a missing diary the next day. However, they allege the investigation has been slow. “We just want our daughter back. The police must act faster,” Namita pleaded.

According to the police, they are investigating the case from all possible angles and trying our best to locate the girl.