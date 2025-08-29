Schoolchildren escape unhurt in bus-truck collision in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: A major accident was narrowly averted on Thursday afternoon when a school bus collided head-on with a sand-laden truck near the Sabhaganj railway flyover.

Witnesses said the truck lost control while overtaking a dumper and rammed into the bus carrying six students. Locals rushed to the spot after the crash and quickly evacuated

the children.

Fortunately, none of the students were injured. Police soon reached the site, rescued the children, and arranged their safe return home. The vehicles were later removed to ease traffic. Authorities said an investigation has been initiated into the cause

of the collision.