School uniforms found hanging from trees in Matigara

Siliguri: Many school uniforms were found hanging from trees in Patiramjyot area under Matigara-II Gram Panchayat (GP) on Saturday morning. The blue uniforms, designated for girl students and bearing the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo, were spotted by passersby who quickly alerted the authorities.

Officials, including Biswajit Das, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Matigara, promptly arrived at the scene along with police personnel from Matigara Police Station. The garments, which appeared to be new, were hanging from about eight trees in the area. Police recovered the uniforms.

“The uniforms look new. We have already distributed the uniforms to different schools. We have handed them over to the police for investigation,” said BDO. After the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all the government schools have been given the same uniforms with the logo of ‘Biswa Bangla’. The uniforms are tailored by self-help groups. The uniforms which were found from the trees are meant for students aged between 8 and 12 years. Biswachand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said: “We have retrieved the uniforms. An investigation is underway to determine how they landed up on the trees.”