School student run over by bus on BT Road

Kolkata: In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a school student was killed after a speeding bus allegedly ran over him on BT Road in the Cossipore area, triggering a major traffic snarl during peak hours.

According to sources, the victim, Aranya Chakraborty (15), a ninth-grade student of a school in Cossipore and a resident of Baranagar, was riding his bicycle along BT Road.

While passing through the South Sinthee area, a bus on route 234 allegedly hit the bicycle from behind. The impact caused Chakraborty to fall onto the road, where he was subsequently run over by the bus. Witnesses of the horrific incident managed to stop the bus, but before they could detain the driver, he fled the spot. Chakraborty was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police later seized the bus and registered a case against the absconding driver. The Fatal Squad of the Traffic Police (FSTP) has taken over

the investigation.

A section of local residents alleged that rash and negligent driving by buses—especially while competing to pick up passengers ahead of other buses on the same route—is a persistent issue, and minor accidents are frequent.

Following the incident, southbound traffic on BT Road was disrupted for a short period. However, within half an hour, the bus was removed from the main carriageway and normal traffic

movement resumed.