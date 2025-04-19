School Service Commission to revamp teacher recruitment rules

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is preparing new recruitment rules for Assistant Teachers of classes IX-X and XI-XII at state-run schools with a strong focus on transparency.

Sources said that the updated rules will include issuing carbon copies of OMR sheets to candidates, releasing answer keys and publishing detailed merit lists displaying individual marks.

Although a draft of these rules was prepared in 2022, it was never finalised. Following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, the WBSSC has resumed its efforts to update the draft. The revised proposal will soon be sent to the state School Education department for approval. The Supreme Court has allowed teachers recruited in 2016 — who were not found to be involved in any irregularities — to continue working until December 31, 2025. However, it has also directed the state government to issue a fresh recruitment advertisement by May 31 and complete the recruitment process by December 31.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling has created confusion among headmasters regarding the processing of teachers’ salaries. They are seeking a clear directive on the monthly salary submission process.

Sikshak Sikshakarmi Sikshanuragi Aikya Mancha, has written to top officials asking for clear salary submission guidelines. “Without proper instructions, school heads are unable to proceed,” said Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of the association.

While the court has permitted “eligible” teachers to continue working, the government has not released a definitive list identifying who qualifies under this term. As a result, many school heads are unsure whether to include certain teachers in their salary submissions.

Supriya Panja, headmaster of Park Institution, said he has sought guidance from education officials regarding the salary eligibility of two teachers recruited in 2016. “Without a list of eligible and ineligible teachers, we are in the dark,” he said. Chandan Maity, of the Advance Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses, added: “If ineligible names are not removed, there

could be delays.”

In another development, Group C and D staff — who were excluded from the court’s relief — staged a protest near Trinamool Bhavan on Friday. The demonstration caused traffic disruption, and later, a few representatives met state Education minister Bratya Basu to press their demands. Reportedly, Basu assured them that necessary steps would be taken in accordance with the law.