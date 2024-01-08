School recruitment scam: CBI submits additional chargesheet in four cases

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted additional chargesheets in four cases related to the alleged recruitment scam at the special court.



These cases pertain to alleged recruitment cases in SSC Group C, Group D, IX-X and XI-XII. According to news reports, the chargesheet named seven persons including former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and a bureaucrat.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier specified that the investigation conducted by the central investigative agency in the alleged recruitment scam needs to be completed by January. Last year in November, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to complete the investigation within two months.

Following which, the additional chargesheet was submitted. However, according to a news agency, the chargesheet was not issued with regards to the primary recruitment case. It was only in connection with the SSC cases. The CBI have reportedly claimed to have found an agent as well.

Recently, CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed reports in the primary recruitment scam case at Calcutta High Court. In the report

submitted it was mentioned that the online portal used

for registration was

completely illegal. It was further mentioned that S Basu Roy and Company was a “sham” and that after 2020 there were no employees working in the company.

It was mentioned in the report that the OMRs

were designed unauthorised by one of the partners of S Basu Roy and Company which was not approved by the Board. Furthermore, the report mentioned

that it was designed in a

manner whereby no identity of the candidates, the unique identification, can be made. This, according to the investigative agency, was done deliberately to maintain “opaqueness.”