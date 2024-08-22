School mgmt committee chairman accused of sending obscene messages to girls

Cooch Behar: Allegations of sending obscene messages to students by the chairman of the school management committee caused a stir at Rajahat High School. The controversy led to protests by students and local residents. According to sources, the accused, Anutosh Roy, who has served as the Chairman of the Rajahat High School Management Committee for the past nine years, allegedly sent inappropriate messages to female students. On Thursday, several girl students reported the issue to their teachers, leading to a swift reaction from



the community.

Upon receiving the complaint, the head teacher, Samir Rakshit, said: “During school hours on Thursday, we received complaints from girl students and female teachers regarding inappropriate messages from the chairman. We reported the matter to the Cooch Behar District School Inspector and a formal complaint was lodged with the police.”

The Pundibari Police Station responded promptly, arriving at the scene and arresting Anutosh Roy. The police are currently investigating the incident. The situation has heightened tensions in the local community, with parents and residents gathering at the school to protest against the accused.