School in North Dinajpur gets over Rs 20K power bill for housing Central Forces

Raiganj: Central Forces have been staying in the hostel of Dalkhola HS School in North Dinajpur district for more than three months generating an electricity bill of Rs 20,781 during this duration.



The officials of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited have asked the school authorities to make payments immediately else the supply will be disconnected. The helpless school authorities have urged the officials of Dalkhola Police Station to pay the amount soon. Sukumar Biswas, headmaster of Dalkhola HS School, said: “Since the declaration of Parliamentary elections, Central Forces are staying in our school hostel. In the first week of May, the WBSEDCL officials sent an electric bill to our school. Police officials of Dalkhola Police Station were supposed to pay the bill but they did not do so. Now the bill amount has increased to Rs 20,781. The concerned officials informed that if the bill is not paid by June 12, they would disconnect power.

We have no such funds to pay the amount. If they disconnect the power, the students will face great difficulties. We have had a talk with Rabindranath Biswas, SDPO Dalkhola. He has assured us that the bill will be paid soon.”