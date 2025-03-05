School girl dies in road accident

Siliguri: A school girl died in an accident on her way home after school. The incident took place on the state highway near Phansidewa on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jacqueline JJ. She was a resident of Ghoshpukur and was a student

of class IV. According to sources, a vegetable-laden truck hit her while she was crossing the road. The girl died on the spot. Later, locals stopped the truck, but the driver fled from the spot.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.