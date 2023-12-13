School Education department offers cyber training to institution heads

Kolkata: The School Education department has started special training on cyber awareness for the heads of institutions across the state. The virtual training programme titled ‘Cyber Hygiene’ that started from Monday will continue till December 20.



“The purpose of ‘Cyber Hygiene’ is aimed at equipping the headmasters to remain safe and secure from hackers. Various information, documents related to school, are stored in the mobile phone of the concerned headmaster or in desktops/ laptops in schools. Hackers may take advantage of the lack of knowledge and get access to such documents, causing harm to the school. The training will come handy and prevent us from the clutches of these cyber criminals,” a headmaster of a noted south Kolkata school said.

A private partner has been roped in for the training. The total number of headmasters in schools is 13,708. District-wise schools have been earmarked for each day’s training. “It is a welcome initiative and is very relevant in the current juncture considering the increasing incidents of cyber fraud. This training needs to be also imparted to the teachers so that they can also take precautions against falling victim to cyber fraud,” Swapan Mondal, headmaster of Narkeldanga High School said.

About 1900 heads of institutions were trained in Cooch Behar, Birbhum, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Kalimpong. According to schedule, on December 13, 1900 teachers will be provided training in schools of Darjeeling, Murshidabad, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

On December 14, 1900 teachers of schools in South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas would be trained. On December 15, 1900 head teachers of Kolkata, Howrah and Nadia schools would be trained. On 18 and 19 December, 2850 teachers will be trained while on December 20 408 headmasters from Malda schools will be joining the programme.

The programme is being organised in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The department has plans to organise workshops in schools on cyber awareness in the days to come.