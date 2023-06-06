School Edu dept to reconstitute ‘Safety Security Committee’

Kolkata: The School Education department is reconstituting the Safety Security Committee in the schools across the state to curb child abuse and immediate redressal of any complaint related to bullying or sexual harassment.



The ball has been set rolling in Kolkata schools with the department already holding an orientation ses-sion for headmasters and teachers so that they can create necessary awareness among students in their respective schools.

“Instructions were issued in 2017 for constituting such committees but under the present circumstanc-es, we have felt the need for revamping such committees and prioritising them,” a senior official of the department said.

The office of the District Inspector of Schools in Kolkata has identified 69 schools in the city and have asked them to come up with a concise Safety Plan.

“The plan is meant for proper monitoring of the schools throughout the year that includes checking the electrical wirings and other infrastructure from time to time, plan for quick rescue operation or evacuation in case of any emergency or natural calamity affecting the school etc,” the official added.

Once these schools come up with their respective plan, the department will frame up a concise plan and circulate the same among all 1,546 schools in Kolkata.

The awareness related to different aspects of safety security will cover students from class V to XII.

The schools will also take up awareness for the prevention of dengue soon after it opens after summer vacation.

They will be holding rallies with students, doing postering and similar activities. The move is meant for educating the students so that they can pass over the message among their family members too.