School Edu dept to conduct State Achievement Survey

Kolkata: The School Education department will conduct the State Achievement Survey (SAS) on November 25.



The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked the institution heads to not conduct any examination on that day.

A number of schools have been selected as the venue and the selected teachers of neighbouring schools will be engaged as field investigators of the survey. “It is therefore, as per the request of the State Project Director of Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission, all the Heads of Institutions under the purview Council are requested not to conduct any assessment/ test/examination/evaluation on that day,

i.e. on 25th November, 2023,” they stated.

In a letter sent by the state project director of the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission, the survey, like previous year, will be conducted in the selective schools–ten primary schools and five upper primary. It will be held to assess the understanding level of the students from classes III, V, VII and X against the laid down Learning Outcomes Indicators. The survey will help to design remedial actions to achieve

further improvement throughout the state.