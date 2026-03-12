School Edu dept orders child rights publicity in schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department has directed district inspectors of both primary and secondary schools across the state to take steps for mass publicity on child rights in order to create awareness among students.



In December last year, the Calcutta High Court directed the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department to organise extensive awareness campaigns on child rights in schools at the district and block levels.

Following this, the Juvenile District Secretariat (JDC) prepared a banner on child rights.

In a written communication, the Registrar General in charge of the High Court instructed the Principal Secretary of the Education Department to take necessary steps for displaying the banner to promote awareness.

The sample design of the banner prepared by the JDC has been circulated to all schools for display. The High Court specified that the posters should measure two feet in width and three feet in length.

The campaign slogan reads: “Protect the girl child, empower the nation.”

According to officials, the initiative aims to increase awareness among students about their rights related to health, nutrition, education and hygiene.

“We have also decided to organise special programmes in schools across the state to raise awareness about child protection and child rights apart from displaying posters as per directions of the Calcutta High Court,” said a department official.

To begin with, the poster design sent by the High Court will be printed and displayed at prominent locations, including the main entrance of schools and other places to ensure visibility.

Later, activities such as poster-making and quiz competitions will be organised, with the best posters to be displayed in different parts of the school to encourage greater interest among students.