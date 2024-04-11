School Edu dept lodges FIR against Partha, others

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former Education minister Partrha Chatterjee and several other persons in connection with the alleged irregularities in GTA teachers’ recruitment. Sources said the FIR was registered under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR 75/24 was registered on Thursday on the basis of the complaint submitted by the School Education department on Wednesday.

Apart from Chatterjee, names of GTA leader Binay Tamang, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Trinankur Bhattacharya, District Inspector of Schools Prangobinda Sarkar and four others have been mentioned in the FIR.

A state government official had written a letter to Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court about the illegal recruitment in various schools in the GTA. On the basis of this letter, a case was started by the High Court.

It was further alleged that despite the School Education department submitting a written complaint long ago, no action was taken by the police. On Tuesday, Justice Basu reprimanded the concerned officials of the Bidhannagar North Police Station.