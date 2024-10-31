School dropout prevention sys extends beyond Jangalmahal

Kolkata: Following its successful implementation in the four Jangalmahal districts, the state School Education department has decided to roll out the ‘Early Warning System’ in other districts to combat school dropouts. This initiative, developed by the Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM) in collaboration with UNICEF, aims to bring out-of-school children back to the classroom and identify those at risk of dropping out.

According to the PRABANDH portal database, approximately 6,764 children aged 6-18 are still out of school statewide. The Early Warning System is designed to track and address early signs of potential dropouts, such as high absenteeism and irregular attendance.

“The students at risk of dropping out often show irregular attendance, with absences ranging from one to three days a week. For some, especially children with disabilities, attendance may drop to one day per fortnight or month. This system allows us to identify and address these cases in time to prevent dropouts,” said a Department official.

Launched in October 2023, the system was first implemented in the Jangalmahal, comprising Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Purulia as a pilot project. This initiative was in response to data showing nearly 49,000 children dropping out of Class 10 in these regions.

From January to August this year, 32,397 students were identified as at risk. Since then, 24,887 reintegrated into school, with an average of 4,000 children being brought back to school each month. According to the department official, the system has also impacted social issues such as child marriages and child labour, in addition to reducing irregular attendance.

The detailed guidelines sent to District Education Officers (DEOs) in the remaining 20 educational districts, emphasise tracking early signs of potential dropouts. These signs include high absenteeism, poor academic performance, behavioural issues, declining school engagement, family challenges, substance abuse, peer pressure, and bullying.

Schools are instructed to monitor children who are absent for more than five days in a fortnight or seven days a month. Remedial actions, as per the guidelines, include, Implementing a ‘Buddy System’ where students are paired based on proximity to ensure accountability, Teachers making phone calls to parents of children who miss school for more than three consecutive days, home visits by teachers if a child is absent for more than five days in a fortnight and joint visits by school management committee members and teachers if a child is absent for more than 10 days a month.

Parents will be encouraged to send their children back to school after inquiring about the reasons for their absence. Sub-Inspectors of Schools (SIs), District Inspectors of Schools (DIs), and DEOs will also play crucial roles in the system’s successful implementation.