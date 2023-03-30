School comes up with train-like classrooms to woo students

BALURGHAT: A school classroom has been designed like a ‘train compartment’ to attract the students of a state-run primary school of Balurghat block in South Dinajpur district. Thanks to the concerned authority of Chakram Primary School for this innovative effort.



The concerned school authority built a classroom in the shape of a railway compartment by spending government aid and personal contribution of the teachers who are associated with it.

At present, children aged five to 10 years of the village do not want to stay at home after 10.30 am in the morning with intention to run with their bags into the train compartment of the Chakram Educational Express.

Chakram village is inhabited by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes while the school is located in the middle of the village. The students after going to school used to become busy rehearsing dances, songs in the shade of the trees.