School bus runs over hawker

Kolkata: A woman was killed and about four persons were injured after a school bus hit a lamp post and went inside a roadside shop in Howrah Maidan area on Friday.

Police have detained the driver and seized the bus. The students who were travelling in the school bus remained unhurt. According to sources, around 3 pm, the school bus was moving through the Howrah Maidan area. While taking a turn, the driver somehow lost control and the bus hit a lamp post on the footpath and ran over a woman hawker. It came to a bumpy halt after it went through a shop. Seeing the accident, local people rescued the injured persons and rushed to the Howrah District Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead.

Local people alleged that the bus was moving at quite a high speed and lost control. Police have registered a case against the offending driver and started a probe.