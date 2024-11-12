School bus hits several vehicles, none injured

Siliguri: A school bus of a private school carrying students hit a four-wheeler vehicle from behind which subsequently collided with another vehicle that was ahead of the car. The incident occurred at Fulbari bypass on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no students were injured

in the incident.

Locals alleged that the bus driver was intoxicated while driving. The school bus was carrying about 10 students home from a private school in Fulbari. Upon receiving information, police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station, along with officers from the Fulbari Highway Traffic Outpost, promptly arrived at the scene. The police quickly acted to ensure the safety of the children, evacuating them from the bus and arranging alternative transportation to take them home safely. The bus was seized by police and the driver was detained.