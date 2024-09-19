School bus accident at N Bengal Univ, no injuries

SILIGURI: A school bus from a private institution met with an accident this morning while entering the University of North Bengal to pick up students residing on campus.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and all students on board were unharmed.

The incident occurred as the bus was passing the university’s administrative building when it collided with a four-wheeler parked on the side of the road. Sourav Mukherjee, an assistant professor in the Department of Zoology, was driving the other vehicle.

He recounted: “When I saw the bus coming towards me, I stopped at the side of the road but the bus rammed into my vehicle from the front. I was saved due to the seat belt.”

Matigara police and university officials arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. An investigation is underway.