‘Scattered rainfall to continue in South Bengal till Wednesday’

Kolkata: The city and several other South Bengal districts received rainfall on Sunday, the day of Rath Yatra festival in Bengal. Sky remained partially cloudy in several districts from the morning. North Bengal districts on the other hand have been receiving heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that scattered rainfall will continue in South Bengal districts till Wednesday. The intensity of rainfall may go up in South Bengal from Thursday. Two low pressure zones that formed in west central Bay of Bengal were situated along the Andhra coast. The MeT office said that it may trigger rainfall in Odisha as well. The city on Sunday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 27.7 degree Celsius while the highest temperature of the day stood at 33.4 degree Celsius on Saturday. A heavy rainfall will continue to disrupt normal life in various North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours while in South Bengal, moderate rainfall has been predicted. The intensity of rainfall may reduce after Monday in north Bengal, the weather office said. The intensity of rainfall in North Bengal may increase from Wednesday.

According to the MeT office prediction, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. Kolkata registered a rain deficit of 49 per cent in June. The June rain shortage for the rest of Gangetic Bengal was even higher at 67 per cent. This, however, was the fourth June in the past one decade to incur rain shortage. As per the MeT office record, the all-time record of wettest June in Kolkata was June 1984 when the city received a total of 946.2 mm rain during the month.