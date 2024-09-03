Scattered rainfall predicted

Kolkata: There may be scattered rainfall in some of the south Bengal districts in the next couple of days but there is no chance of heavy rainfall as of now.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday said that sky may remain clear in south Bengal in the next few days.

“There may not be heavy rainfall in south Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in some parts. Thunderstorms may however happen in districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram. People in south Bengal may witness humidity-related discomfort,” a weather official said.