‘Scattered rainfall likely to keep excruciating heat at bay till Sat’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts till Saturday which is likely to keep the excruciating heat at bay.



The intensity of rainfall will increase in North Bengal as well. It will continue to rain in the next 7 days, especially on the foothills.

The Alipore MeT office said that the mercury will soar again by 3-5 degree Celsius once the impact of rainfall on the temperature will be over. People may again feel the scorching summer heat from early next week. Temperature in Kolkata dropped by 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday-Monday giving respite to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat.

Mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius in several south Bengal districts a few days ago. Following thundershowers in several parts since Saturday, the mercury started dropping. On last Saturday, the city had registered its highest temperature at 37.4 degrees while on Sunday the highest temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the city on Monday remained at 25.9 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, while the maximum temperature might reach 35 degrees Celsius. The mercury level remained at around 33 degrees Celsius on Monday. The MeT office said that the temperature in Kolkata is likely to reach 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 24 degrees Celsius on Friday.