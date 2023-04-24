‘Scattered rainfall in South Bengal likely in next 24 hrs, mercury to soar from Wed’

Kolkata: The regional meteorological centre in Alipore said scattered and isolated rainfall is expected in various South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours due to the impact of Norwester.



Mercury will soar again in several parts of South Bengal from Wednesday. Various North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Rains along with strong breeze lashed several South Bengal districts on Monday afternoon. There may be light rainfall in several South Bengal districts as well which include North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive thundershower and lightning on Tuesday.

There may be a strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph sweeping across North Bengal.

City registered its lowest temperature at 25.7 degree Celsius on Monday which was 1 degree below normal. The highest temperature remained at around 33.8 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 2 degree below normal. Relative humidity levels stood between 41-82 per cent in the past 24 hours. The city will witness its highest temperature at 35 and lowest at 25 in the next 24 hours.

“Mercury may go up by 2-3 degrees in the next 48 hours from Wednesday. There will be scattered rainfall in some parts of both north and south Bengal,” a weather official said.

Mercury went down in several south Bengal districts from Saturday. Bankura had registered 44 degree Celsius for the fourth consecutive days last week while three more districts have consistently recorded mercury at 43 degree Celsius. As many as 20 districts have seen temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius this season so far. Interestingly, Malda in North Bengal saw temperatures as high as 42 degree Celsius.

City on Friday registered a temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius which was 5.1 degree above normal.